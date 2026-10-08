Namibia: Namport Injects N$90 Million Into Football

8 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) chairperson Jerome Mouton today announced a historic sponsorship of N$90 million to the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

The landmark sponsorship by a single entity was announced at State House on Thursday, and officially received by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The national football body will receive N$30 million annually for the next three seasons to ensure the smooth running of local football leagues for both men and women.

Mouton says the N$90 million in the form of a dividend to the government came as a result of the hard work of every Namport employee.

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare, who is the NFA's new patron, says after visiting the NFA offices, he was informed of the various challenges, especially those facing the kick-off of the 2026/27 football season.

Ngurare says he was informed of the N$40 million the government injected into the NFA's coffers, and that the association was now left with N$7 million.

"I was then assigned and mandated first to ask the stakeholders from the private and public sector."

Ngurare has warned NFA officials to use the money for the precise purpose for which the sponsorship is intended.

Since 2024, Namport has sponsored both the NFA's first and second divisions to the tune of N$10.5 million.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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