Namibia: Pupkewitz Breaks Ground At Grootfontein

The Pupkewitz Group has officially commenced the construction of a larger, modern Pupkewitz MegaBuild branch at Grootfontein, marking a further milestone in the group's long-term investment in Namibia's growth and development.

Strategically located on the B14 to Otjinene, opposite Otjivanda Mall, the purpose-built facility will offer improved accessibility, convenient customer parking, an expanded product range and enhanced operational capacity for customers at Grootfontein and the surrounding region.

The development represents a significant upgrade to Pupkewitz MegaBuild's presence at Grootfontein and reflects the group's confidence in the town's future as a key commercial and agricultural centre serving northern Namibia. Once complete, the branch will provide contractors, farmers, homeowners and businesses with easier access to quality building materials, hardware and expert advice closer to home.

Continuing a legacy of building Namibia

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For more than a century, the Pupkewitz Group has grown alongside Namibia, adapting to the changing needs of its customers, industries and communities.

From its entrepreneurial beginnings, the group has developed into one of the country's most respected business groups, underpinned by innovation, resilience and a long-term approach to investment.

The group, as a proudly Namibian business, continues to invest in modern infrastructure, technology, skills development and sustainable growth opportunities that strengthen local economies and support national progress. The continued investment in projects of this scale reflects its enduring belief in Namibia's potential and its commitment to playing a meaningful role in the country's economic growth and development.

Enhanced customer experience and regional capacity

Pupkewitz MegaBuild is Namibia's largest supplier of building materials, hardware, sanitaryware and home-improvement products.

Through a nationwide network of more than 20 branches, supported by specialised formats including MegaBuild Lifestyle, SpecTiles and MegaBoards, the business serves retail customers, trade professionals, agricultural clients and major construction projects.

Customers have access to more than 30 000 products, supported by reliable service and technical expertise.

Designed in response to growing demand, the new Grootfontein branch will provide a substantially improved retail, trade and logistics environment.

Key features will include:

a larger, modern retail environment with expanded product displays;

improved customer access and convenient parking;

dedicated trade sales counters;

a drive-through loading yard for efficient collection of building materials;

increased stockholding capacity to serve the wider region; and

modern infrastructure designed to improve operational efficiency and customer convenience.

The investment will strengthen Pupkewitz MegaBuild's ability to support expanding residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial activity at Grootfontein and neighbouring areas.

Gaia Construction, a Grootfontein-based company, has been appointed as the main contractor, reinforcing the project's contribution to local economic activity and regional development.

The professional team: architectural services - Kuhlmann Zeichenbüro, quantity surveyor - Jordaan & Associates, structural engineering - Gunnar Kretzschmar, electrical and mechanical engineering - SCE.

Investing in people and communities

The project reflects the Pupkewitz Group's commitment to creating sustainable value in the communities it serves. Through the Pupkewitz Foundation, the group supports initiatives in education, health and welfare that improve opportunities and strengthen communities across Namibia.

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The new branch complements this work by investing directly in Grootfontein's people, economy and long-term growth.

Local employment and skills development

Construction is already creating opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and labour.

Once operational, the branch is expected to create additional permanent roles in sales, logistics, administration, stock management and customer service.

New employees will receive training and development aimed at building technical knowledge, product expertise and customer-service capability, contributing to long-term skills development in the community. Construction is now underway, with completion anticipated in mid-2027.

The Pupkewitz Group extends its appreciation to the Grootfontein Municipality, local stakeholders, business leaders, contractors and community members whose support and collaboration have helped make this investment possible.