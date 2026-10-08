Gambia: Teachers - Builders of the Future

This week, thousands of teachers in The Gambia and many more in other parts of the world mark the important role teachers play in the development of society.

Every society needs roads, houses, hospitals, food, transport and equipment to perform work. Hospitals need doctors and nurses to treat patients. Buildings need architects and engineers to be constructed. In short, people with knowledge are required to do this. Such knowledge is passed from one generation to another by teachers.

For society to move forward those who have acquired knowledge should be innovation who enhance the knowledge they have acquired so that society moves forward with new and better ways of doing things. The role of teachers is not limited to transfer of knowledge to their students and help them to become innovative. Teachers help to shape the future of society by imbuing values in them - democratic values, civic responsibilities and ethical behaviour.

Teachers toil to build the future of individuals and society, but we often do not give them the honour they deserve.