Nigeria: Runsewe Hails Gov Eno's Golf Initiative On Youth Devt

The President, Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Akwa Ibom Government for introducing free golf training for youths across the state.

Runsewe also praised Gov. Umo Eno for his commitment to sports development, describing the initiative as a strategic investment in the future of golf.

He said the NGF was ready to partner the Akwa Ibom Government to strengthen grassroots golf development and create opportunities for young talents across the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Runsewe made the commendation while reacting to the state government's plan to train young golfers from the 31 Local Government Areas ahead of the 2027 Sports Festival.

He said the initiative aligned with the NGF's priority of developing young golfers and creating a sustainable pathway for discovering future champions.

"This is the kind of initiative we want to see across Nigeria because youth development is critical to the future of golf.

"Gov. Eno has demonstrated that sports development goes beyond organising competitions; it involves identifying talents early and giving them the opportunity to grow.

"The Nigeria Golf Federation is ready to support this initiative and work closely with the Akwa Ibom Government to develop these young golfers.

"We will explore areas of technical support, coaching, competitions, and capacity building to ensure the programme produces meaningful results," Runsewe pledged with enthusiasm.