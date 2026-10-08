Comoros: Eguavoen Allays Fears Over Absence of Key Players As Falcons Battle Comoros On Friday

Interim Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Augustine Eguavoen, has dismissed fears in some quarters that the withdrawal of three key players from the team ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic women's qualifier against Comoros on Friday poses danger to the team.

Speaking ahead of the clash in Ikenne tomorrow, Eguavoen was full of confidence in insisting that Super Falcons will win the double header fixtures.

"It is true that we have a number of withdrawals, notably Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin. However, I have confidence in their replacements as these ones also have the quality and experience to contribute meaningfully to the team's success against Comoros.

"Everyone has settled in well in camp as we have a full house now, and our focus is to present a strong and competitive squad for the two matches."

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Super Falcons stepped up preparations for their LA 2028 Olympic qualifying campaign against Comoros with 14 players before Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and six additional members of the squad arrived, to increase the number of Falcons in camp to 21.

Ajibade was joined in camp by Michelle Alozie, Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Jennifer Echegini, Folashade Ijamilusi and Janet Akekoromowei as the team continued the preparations at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo.

Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Comfort Erhabor, as well as Gift Monday, Joy Omewa and Uchenna Kanu, were also expected to link up with the squad as preparations for the opening encounter intensified.

The Falcons progressed directly to the second round after receiving a bye, while Comoros secured their place in the round by thrashing Sudan 30-0 on aggregate.

Nigeria will welcome Comoros for the first leg on Friday, October 9, before the return encounter on Tuesday, October 13. Both fixtures will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne because Comoros lack CAF approved facility for international matches.

The Olympic qualification campaign comes at an important time for the Falcons following a disappointing 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations outing and their failure to secure a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Nigeria ended a 16-year wait to return to the women's Olympic football tournament at Paris 2024 and will now aim to book another place at the Games in Los Angeles in 2028.