Malawi: Volleyball Association of Malawi Steps Up Preparations for 2026 Raiply National Tournament

The Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) has increased the winners' prize money for the 2026 Raiply National Volleyball Tournament from K3 million to K4 million and says it has engaged regional leagues six weeks before the competition begins.

The tournament will be held in Mzuzu from 12 to 15 November, with 24 teams taking part.

VAM Secretary General George Dickie Mbewe said the early engagement is intended to give teams enough time to organise themselves.

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"This early communication is intended to give the regions and teams adequate time to plan for travel, accommodation, player preparation and other logistical requirements," he said.

Regional leagues pick their representatives through established mechanisms, including qualifying tournaments and league standings.

VAM is also working to avoid a repeat of last year's logistical problems, when fuel shortages affected the participation of some teams from the Southern Region.

The increase in prize money is among the major changes this year. Sponsor Raiply Malawi has maintained its K25 million package.

Raiply public relations officer Dalitso Chimwala said the company will continue to support volleyball beyond this year's tournament.

He said the sponsorship aims to promote the sport, expose talent and support Malawi's participation in international competitions.

Chimwala added that tournaments create business opportunities for people selling goods and services around the venues, while sport brings psychological benefits to players, spectators and organisers.

He said the value of Raiply's future sponsorship has not yet been fixed, as the company is consulting VAM on rising costs facing teams and prevailing sponsorship rates.

Fixtures

12 November: Teams arrive in Mzuzu for registration and a technical meeting

13 November: Matches begin

15 November: Finals and prize presentation

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