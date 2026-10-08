Africa: Museveni Urges African Defence Chiefs to Link Security With Development

President Yoweri Museveni has called on African defence leaders to recognise the close link between national security, economic strength and political cohesion.

Closing the inaugural African Conference of Chiefs of Defence Forces on Military Operations Other Than War at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Museveni said a strong defence force cannot be sustained without a strong economy.

He urged African countries to focus on wealth creation through commercial agriculture, industry, services and ICT, while expanding markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and regional integration.

Museveni also called on defence forces to adapt to emerging and non-traditional security threats and play a role in peacebuilding and national development.

"Security and prosperity go together," Museveni said.

He thanked visiting Defence Chiefs, Intelligence Chiefs and Force Commanders for attending the conference in Uganda and wished them a good stay in the country.