South Africa: Johannesburg - Zim Domestic Worker Alleges Police Took R4,000 From Her, Then 'Dumped' Her in Town

An ordinary Tuesday morning took a dramatic turn when an 18-year-old Gauteng matriculant found himself confronting two police officers after a distraught Zimbabwean domestic worker claimed she had been robbed of her hard-earned R4,000.

The woman, 36, allegedly came running to the matriculant in tears after she was reportedly bundled into a police van on Sunny Road in Glenhazel while on her way to work at around 8am.

She claimed the officers took her to a Shoprite, where they allegedly accessed money through her Mukuru account, before dropping her off in the CBD.

But instead of simply driving away, the teenager decided to track down the officers.

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What followed was a tense confrontation, captured on video, in which the young man demanded answers from the two officers.

"You stole money from an innocent lady. She was crying. She has no money for the month. Are you monsters?" he asked.

The confrontation quickly escalated when one officer asked the teen who he was talking to.

"Which one?" the officer asked.

Her colleague then accused the teenager of attempting to frame them.

"Stop trying to frame us. You are going to get yourself in trouble," she said.

The matric pupil told IOL that after the confrontation, he sent photographs of the officers to the woman, who he said positively identified them as the people she was accusing.

According to her account, she was walking to work around 8am on Tuesday when officers approached her, greeted her, and asked for her name.

She said they searched her bag and demanded to see her passport, which she did not have.

"They said, 'You are arrested.' Then they put me into the van," she said.

The woman claimed the officers repeatedly asked her for money and questioned her about who she lived with.

She said she told them she lived with her daughters before they allegedly demanded to see her phone.

"I showed them my Mukuru app. They went to collect my money at Shoprite. Then they dropped me off in town," she said.

She claimed she was left stranded and confused in an unfamiliar area before approaching the teenager for help.

The woman, who is undocumented and originally from Zimbabwe, said she has been living in South Africa since 2015.

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She said her income can range between R5,000 and R6,000 a month and that she has two children who depend on her.

"I came to SA in 2015. Sometimes I earn R6,000 or R5,000 a month. I have two children," she said.

She said she spends about R1,500 a month on school supplies, sends approximately R1,000 home and pays around R1,500 for transport.

South Africa Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi urged the woman to report the matter.

"The person involved should open a formal case with the police, which will allow the necessary investigative processes to unfold," Nevhuhulwi said.

She also stressed that the woman's immigration status should not stop her from reporting the alleged crime.

"They still need to report the matter, regardless of the immigration status in the country," she said.