Zimbabwe: Dinson Partners NRZ, Grand Railways to Revive Use of Rail in Coal Transportation

DINSON Iron and Steel Company (DISCO) is set to benefit from a US$125 million investment by Grand Railways Solution that will connect its Manhize plant to Hwange, where it gets its coal and coke.

The project was agreed between the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Grand Railways Solution, a subsidiary of DISCO, in August and signed on Monday.

It is set to witness the construction of a 54km railway track from Manhize to Mvuma, rehabilitation of the Mvuma to Gweru track and the deployment of locomotives and wagons for transportation of bulk material.

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The new and rehabilitated railway will also be used to transport steel from Manhize to Beit Bridge, Maputo and areas that were being serviced by trucks.

Speaking at the signing on ceremony in Manhize, Grand Railways Solution director Linos Masemura said they will be providing locomotives and wagons which will be operated by the NRZ.

"The ultimate aim is to have enough rolling stock to move coal, coke, steel and other minerals.

"Our main work as we star is to provide the locomotives and wagons to carry coal and coke to Manhize and also carry steel from here to local and international markets.

"One of the workshops that was used to construct Manhize Steel plant is being repurposed for purposes of refurbishing and manufacturing new wagons. We will soon see wagons being done from scratch until they are usable using Manhize steel."

Acting NRZ chief executive officer (CEO) Ainah Dube-Kaguru said the parastatal was prepared to start moving coal, coke and steel from Manhize as soon as possible.

"Dinson is a big customer. The 600,000 tonnes that were talked about are small as we have capacity to start at about 1.7 million tonnes," said Dube-Kaguru.

Permanent Secretary in Matebeleland Minister of State Richard Moyo's office Sithandiwe Ncube represented government.