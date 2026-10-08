Rwanda: One Year, One Gavel

On 25 September, in New York, Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe accepted the chairmanship for 2027, following Rwanda's election by acclamation. The bloc brings together 134 developing countries and most of the world's population. The handover comes in January. The applause may have been for Rwanda, but the responsibility belongs to everyone in that room.

A year is short. Too short to reshape a multilateral system built and defended over decades, but long enough to decide where pressure matters and which outcomes are worth spending political capital on.

We have had enough communiqués. What Africa and much of the developing world needs from this year is delivery.

Let us be clear about what the chair is. It is not a seat on the Security Council, and it does not decide questions of war and peace. The G77's strongest terrain lies elsewhere: development, debt, trade, climate finance and the economic architecture that determines what poorer countries can afford to build and sustain.

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Multilateralism has become exceptionally good at the theatre of intention: speeches, declarations and ambitious language that outruns the machinery to deliver it. A chair that mistakes visibility for leverage can spend twelve months speaking beautifully while moving very little.

Rwanda should resist that temptation.

Rwanda must also recognise what it carries into the room. The eastern DRC remains unresolved, and the DRC will sit on the Security Council throughout 2027. The discipline of this chairmanship lies partly in compartmentalisation: navigating difficult regional terrain while protecting the integrity of a collective brief belonging to 134 states. That is not a weakness of the chairmanship. It may be its first test.

So where is the leverage?

Follow the money.

The Fifth Committee of the General Assembly is where the abstraction of peace meets an invoice. It negotiates the financing of peacekeeping and the UN itself, and it is where the G77's collective weight counts.

Resolution 2719 opened an important door in 2023, allowing eligible African Union-led operations authorised by the Security Council to draw on UN assessed contributions. But opening a door and walking through it are not the same thing. The struggle over financing the AU mission in Somalia has shown that architecture on paper does not automatically produce consensus.

Peace is not only about who signs the paper beneath the chandeliers. It is about who pays for the boots, the trucks, the fuel and the long, unglamorous patience required to keep an agreement alive after everyone has left the room.

Then comes Addis Ababa. Ethiopia hosts COP32 in 2027 while Rwanda holds the G77 chair, bringing an African COP presidency, African climate priorities and the wider developing-country coalition into unusual proximity just as climate finance returns to the centre of negotiations.

That convergence should not be wasted.

For Africa, climate finance can no longer be detached from peace and security. A failed harvest does not remain a failed harvest. Climate shocks move people, erode livelihoods, sharpen competition over land and, in fragile environments, feed grievances that arrive on somebody else's desk labelled insecurity. We repeatedly pay for the conflict at the end of that chain while underfunding resilience at its beginning. Addis is a chance to insist that financing resilience is financing stability.

And then there is the United Nations itself.

A new Secretary-General is due to take office in 2027, alongside Rwanda's chairmanship. Attention will fall on who occupies the office, but for the G77 the more consequential question begins once the selection is over: appointments, priorities and an early chance to shape development financing, UN reform and developing-country representation.

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Rwanda will not determine those choices. Nor should it. But as chair of 134 states, it holds something more consequential than a national microphone: the chance to organise collective interests into collective leverage.

That is the window.

None of this is glamorous. It is budgets, calendars, clauses and the painstaking manufacture of consensus among countries whose interests do not always align. Multilateral power often hides inside the sentence somebody fought three nights to keep in a resolution.

Rwanda's test in 2027 is therefore not whether it can speak loudly. Rwanda already knows how to make itself heard. The harder question is whether it can help 134 different interests speak coherently enough to move something.

The writer is a communications specialist and strategist.