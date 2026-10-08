Uganda: Health Alert - U.S. Embassy Kampala, Uganda (October 7, 2026)

press release

Location: Kampala, Uganda

Event: The Government of Kenya reported a case of Bundibugyo virus disease ("Ebola") on October 6, 2026. According to the Kenyan Ministry of Health, the individual traveled by land from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to Uganda, with onward travel to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) via Jambojet flight # 8523 on October 3 from Entebbe. The Ugandan Ministry of Health is conducting contact tracing of the patient, who is believed to have traveled from the DRC to Kampala on October 2 before departing from Entebbe International Airport on October 3. There are no known cases of Ebola in Uganda.

Ebola is a rare, severe, and often fatal viral hemorrhagic fever illness.

Actions to Take:

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Refer to the Ministry of Health's website for information as it becomes available: Ministry of Health - Uganda

Visit the CDC's website for information on Ebola disease.

Visit the CDC Travelers' Health Page for Uganda , which includes information on Ebola disease.

If at risk, alert your healthcare provider if you are experiencing Ebola symptoms to receive guidance prior to presenting for care.

Continue to take malaria prophylaxis as recommended, as the symptoms of malaria can mimic symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fever, including Ebola, leading to preventable health scares.

Monitor your health for 21 days following travel if you traveled to an area experiencing an Ebola outbreak.

Review the U.S. Embassy country page for general health information.

Refer to the Embassy's list of medical providers.

Check with your travel insurance provider about medical evacuation options should you fall ill while overseas.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Uganda

1577 Ggaba Road

Kampala, Uganda

+256-312-306-001 / +256-414-306-001 / +256-414-259-791

https://ug.usembassy.gov

U.S. Department of State - Consular Affairs

+1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444

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