South Africa: From Police to Private Security - How Legal Guns End Up in Criminal Hands

Illegal firearms are being funnelled into the hands of criminals from multiple sources, including the SAPS, private security companies, government institutions, those smuggled from neighbouring countries and citizens who have had their weapons stolen.

On Wednesday, 7 October, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo told the parliamentary police committee that firearms were the "instrument of choice" in most violent crimes, with illegal weapons entering the criminal economy from SAPS, private security and other sources.

He also acknowledged that firearms were being smuggled into South Africa, saying police had identified some routes and were working with neighbouring countries to intercept them.

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Khumalo was responding to DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard, who questioned the SAPS claim that more than 6,000 illegal firearms had been recovered. The figure was not supported by audit evidence, while the Auditor-General indicated that the actual performance by SAPS may have been better than reported.

Barnard raised the bigger question: if the SAPS cannot independently verify the recovery figure, can it account for every firearm it says it has recovered?

It is a question with an uncomfortable history in the Western Cape, where firearms and ammunition destined for destruction have found their way into the hands of criminals.

One of the most prominent cases involved former police officer and convicted arms dealer Colonel Christiaan Prinsloo,...