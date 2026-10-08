South Africa: Sibiya Associate Threatens to Expose 'Disappeared' Cases, Matlala Links and Payments

A former driver and protector of suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya claims he secretly recorded his movements and has information on alleged criminal activities, ties with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, cases involving people who allegedly disappeared and people he claims were collecting money from Sibiya.

It was another day of explosive allegations in the bail proceedings of suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya in the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

The court heard claims that Sibiya was involved in cases that were allegedly made to disappear and had links to controversial businessman and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and other senior officials and politicians.

Sibiya is also alleged to have dealt with a "North West businessman" identified only as "Brian". The description could point to Brown Mogotsi, a businessman and alleged political fixer who is in custody facing perjury and other charges linked to an alleged staged shooting in Vosloorus last November.

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However, the messages do not name "Brian" as Mogotsi.

The claims came from Sibiya's former driver and protector, Mr M, who told Sibiya's wife, Sizakele Dlamini, that he had secretly recorded the police official, tracked his movements, photographed people he met and kept a file of information that he was now prepared to hand over to authorities.

Mr M is also the father of the 16-year-old whom Sibiya is accused of sexually grooming.

"I am gonna have to give them every information pertaining to all the cases, all...