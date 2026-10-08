South Africa: Competition Commission Calls for Premier Group's R6.5bn Rhodes Merger to Be Canned

Premier Group maintains its compliance in the face of a Competition Commission objection that could cost it billions.

The Competition Commission on Tuesday, 6 October, filed an application with the Competition Tribunal under section 16(3) of the Competition Act to revoke the tribunal's conditional approval of the Premier Foods-Rhodes Foods Group (RFG) merger (initially granted on 6 March 2026).

For context Tulbagh factory closure threatens thousands of jobs, way of life August 19, 2026

If the tribunal finds Premier Foods in breach of merger conditions or competition regulations, the highest fine is 10% of Premier's annual South African turnover and export turnover. Based on Premier's FY2026 group revenue of R21.2-billion, that penalty could reach just over R2.1-billion.

And should the tribunal grant the commission's section 16(3) application, the approval would be revoked, forcing Premier into an unwinding or divestment of the R6.5-billion RFG transaction.

The root of the drama tree

Before the merger was approved, Premier and RFG assured regulators that they had no plans to close any factories. However, an investigation (triggered by a union complaint) found that the companies had discussed closing the Fruit Processing Western Cape (FPWC) fruit-canning plant in Tulbagh before getting approval.

It gets trickier for the Competition Commission too because FPWC is one of only two fruit-canning plants in...