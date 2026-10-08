Liberia: Three Prison Projects Completed

- As Gov't Moves to Expand Correctional Capacity

Three major correctional facilities in Liberia have reached 100 percent completion under the government's Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP), according to Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Daniel Sanoe.

The completed projects are the National Palace of Correction in Zwedru, Voinjama Central Prison and Buchanan Central Prison.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at a government briefing in Monrovia, Sanoe said completion of the three facilities forms part of ongoing efforts to improve correctional infrastructure and expand prison capacity across the country.

The additional facilities could help ease pressure on Liberia's correctional system, which has faced persistent overcrowding.

According to World Prison Brief data from May 2025, Liberia's prison population stood at 3,398 inmates against an official capacity of 1,350, representing an occupancy level of about 252 percent.

The data also indicated that more than six in every 10 prisoners were pretrial detainees or remand prisoners.

The government has not disclosed the combined inmate capacity of the three newly completed facilities or announced when they will become operational.

Sanoe also reported progress on several other correctional projects across the country.

According to him, Fishtown Central Prison is 80 percent complete, while the Gbarnga prison facility has reached 70 percent completion.

He said the Tiapondrok prison facility, being developed on a 27-acre site to provide additional correctional capacity, is 50 percent complete.

The government says the projects form part of broader efforts to improve Liberia's justice and correctional systems through the PSIP, which supports investment in public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Sanoe disclosed that state prosecutors secured 301 indictments during the February and May judicial terms.

Of those, he said 145 cases proceeded to trial, resulting in 115 convictions.

According to Sanoe, prosecutors recorded an 84.8 percent conviction rate during the February Term of Court and 77.8 percent during the May Term.

The government did not provide a breakdown of the offenses involved in the indictments and convictions.

Sanoe said the August Term of Court remains ongoing, with state prosecutors expected to pursue additional cases before the current judicial session concludes.