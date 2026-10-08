Liberia: Elwa Hails 304-Worker Payroll Transition As Boost to Liberia's Health System

ELWA Hospital has hailed the Government of Liberia's decision to transition 304 of its employees onto the centralized government payroll, describing the move as a significant investment in the country's healthcare workforce and a boost to efforts to build a stronger and more stable health system.

The hospital said sustained investment in healthcare workers, medical infrastructure and service delivery remains critical to expanding access to quality healthcare and improving health outcomes across Liberia.

Hospital Director James Freeman Garway, delivered a statement Wednesday, October 7, at the ELWA Hospital facility along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway, while expressing appreciation for the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the health sector under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s ARREST Agenda.

Garway said government efforts to expand access to quality healthcare, improve public health services, strengthen the health workforce and upgrade healthcare infrastructure are essential components of building a more effective and resilient national health system.

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He stressed that government leadership alone cannot transform Liberia's healthcare sector, arguing that sustainable progress requires collaboration among healthcare institutions, health workers, development partners, churches, communities and the private sector.

"As healthcare workers, we understand that improving the health sector requires partnership among government, healthcare institutions, healthcare workers, development partners, churches, communities and the private sector," Garway said.

Against this backdrop, Garway further described the transition of 304 ELWA employees to the government payroll as an important development for both the hospital and Liberia's broader healthcare workforce.

According to him, the employees were successfully processed onto the government payroll through collaboration among the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

He said the development has brought relief to healthcare professionals and support staff who have dedicated years to serving patients and communities, while giving them greater employment stability and renewed confidence in their future.

"For many of our employees, this transition represents more than simply being placed on a government payroll. It represents greater employment security, dignity, stability and hope for the future," Garway said.

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The ELWA director said greater stability for healthcare workers could also contribute to improved service delivery, arguing that employees who have greater financial and employment security can remain more focused on their professional responsibilities and the patients they serve.

Garway added that the payroll transition has given many employees renewed confidence to plan for their families, educate their children, pursue home ownership and make longer-term financial decisions, describing the development as a source of hope beyond the workplace.

He commended President Boakai for recognizing the contribution of healthcare workers and supporting measures aimed at improving their welfare, while also acknowledging the roles of the CSA, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance and Development Planning in facilitating the transition.

Garway maintained that strengthening Liberia's health system requires more than constructing and equipping healthcare facilities, emphasizing that investment in the people who operate those facilities and provide frontline services is equally important.

He said the payroll transition should therefore be viewed not merely as an administrative development, but as part of the broader investment needed to retain a motivated healthcare workforce capable of sustaining quality medical services.

ELWA Hospital is a Christian mission hospital established and operated by Serving In Mission (SIM), an international Christian mission organization. ELWA Ministries describes itself as a ministry of SIM, and lists ELWA Hospital among its ministries alongside ELWA Radio, ELWA Academy and other community services.