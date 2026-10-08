Liberia: Brown Rejects Forgery Claim, Blasts Fahnbulleh

Suspended Chairperson of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), Cllr. Dempster Brown, has denied an allegation of forgery following his arrest on a writ issued by the Monrovia City Court, describing the complaint against him as "stupidity and nonsense."

The allegation was brought by the INCHR through its Acting Chairperson, Cllr. Mohammed Fahnbulleh.

On Wednesday, October 7, Stipendiary Magistrate Bren Barco of the Monrovia City Court issued a writ of arrest for Brown based on a complaint of forgery filed against him.

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Brown was subsequently seen being escorted by a court officer into the courtroom at the Temple of Justice to answer to the allegation.

Speaking briefly with judicial reporters as he was being escorted to court, Brown strongly rejected the accusation and maintained that he had not been convicted of any crime.

"No sheriff arrested me. And that nonsense Fahnbulleh is doing, please don't bring it around me," Brown said when journalists asked about his arrest.

When reporters pointed out that he was being accompanied by a court officer, Brown responded: "How you talk about arrest? It is me, Cllr. Dempster Brown, they will arrest? That stupidity that Fahnbulleh is doing, I will teach him sense."

Brown also made a criminal accusation against Fahnbulleh, which The New Dawn has not independently verified.

Asked about reports that an investigation into the alleged forgery had found him culpable, Brown rejected the characterization.

"What guilty are you talking about? Did I ever go to court?" he responded.

According to the writ, the INCHR alleges that Brown, while serving as chairperson of the Commission in 2025, knowingly and intentionally forged the signatures of fellow commissioners on a petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed before Criminal Court "A" without their consent.

The allegation has not been proven in court.

The Monrovia City Court ordered Brown brought before it to answer to the forgery complaint.

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living body of Dempster Brown, defendant, and forthwith bring him before the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice Building, Montserrado County, to answer to the charge of forgery," the writ states in part.

The writ says the complaint was brought by the Republic of Liberia through the INCHR as private prosecutor and alleges that Brown forged the signatures of fellow commissioners.

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Brown's appearance before the court marks the latest development in the dispute at the INCHR. He maintains his innocence, and the forgery allegation remains subject to judicial determination.