Liberia: Boakai - UNGA Trip Raises Liberia's Global Profile

-Expects "Dividends" From International Engagement

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai says Liberia's participation in the 81st United Nations General Assembly has strengthened the country's international profile and could produce tangible benefits for the nation.

President Boakai made the remarks upon his return to Liberia following his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York, where he addressed world leaders and held a series of engagements on the sidelines of the gathering.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, Boakai said his address to the General Assembly was well received and helped give Liberia greater recognition on the international stage.

"The statement at the UN General Assembly was well received because it was very comprehensive," President Boakai said.

According to the President, Liberia received numerous calls following his address, which he described as an indication of the interest generated by the country's participation at the global gathering.

"We believe our participation there has strengthened Liberia, given Liberia some extra recognition, giving us space in the global world," he said.

Boakai said he expects the increased international attention to eventually translate into benefits for the country.

"And I believe it has a lot of dividends to pay into this country," he said.

The President did not specify what investments, partnerships or other benefits he expects to result directly from Liberia's participation in the General Assembly.

His comments, however, reflect the administration's expectation that Liberia's increased international engagement could open opportunities for stronger partnerships and cooperation with other countries and international institutions.

During his address to the 81st UN General Assembly, President Boakai called for reforms to the international system and stronger multilateral cooperation, arguing that declining trust in global institutions is contributing to fragmentation and undermining efforts to address conflicts, development challenges and emerging global threats.

He also emphasized Liberia's longstanding commitment to multilateralism, recalling the country's role as one of the African signatories to the United Nations Charter in 1945.