Namibia: Will Amutse Pay for Cement Merger Error? - IPC's Hengombe

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) parliamentarian Ferdinand Hengombe is demanding to know whether industries, mines and energy minister Modestus Amutse will be held liable for costs arising from his decision to overturn the Namibian Competition Commission's rejection of the proposed Cheetah Cement and Ohorongo Cement merger.

Hengombe raised the matter through questions tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday, following a recent High Court judgment which found Amutse's decision unlawful and invalid.

The competition commission had initially rejected the proposed merger after finding that it could negatively affect competition in Namibia's cement industry.

Hengombe questioned why a minister would overturn a decision taken by a statutory body established specifically to regulate competition.

"Why do we create entities funded by taxpayers' money with particular responsibilities only to overturn them?" he asked.

He questioned whether Amutse would be personally liable for any unnecessary costs incurred by the government as a result of the decision.

Hengombe said the minister's intervention undermined the mandate of the competition commission and raised concerns about accountability when ministerial decisions are later found to be unlawful.

He said the minister should explain whether the government incurred legal or other costs as a result of the decision and whether any steps will be taken to recover such costs.

Amutse is expected to respond next Thursday.