Namibia: Minister Indileni Daniel Launches Probe Into NWR Operations

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has launched an investigation into the state-owned Namibia Wildlife Resorts' alleged financial mismanagement, poor governance and unfair labour practices.

The investigation includes establishing why some workers are still camping 11 months after a deadly blaze that destroyed most of their houses at Sesriem in the Namib-Naukluft National Park in the Hardap region.

This comes amid politicians' growing concerns about the company's operations, and demands for a turnaround strategy.

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Environment minister Indileni Daniel appointed investigators, including a chairperson, from different departments within the ministry at the beginning of August to probe the parastatal's affairs.

The minister has been raising concerns since last year.

In a letter dated 14 July 2025, Daniel expressed concern that she had received no formal reports from the NWR board on the company's operations, governance or financial health.

She wrote that she had not been provided the company's annual budget, latest audited financial statements or an integrated strategic business plan.

"I have received no formal reports from the board of directors concerning the operations, governance, or financial health of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR). I must convey my deep disappointment in the board's performance and its apparent failure to execute its fiduciary and oversight responsibilities," the letter states.

According to sources within the ministry, several agreements and transactions at the centre of the allegations include a Sun Karros agreement, an About Africa concession, an Enercon fuel agreement, and Haliburg Group and Alensy agreements.

The probe will also examine the controversial Sesriem shuttle matter, as well as the matter concerning employees who were victims of a deadly blaze at Sesriem that destroyed their houses and killed a toddler (2).

The workers are allegedly still staying in tents, 11 months after the incident.

Other matters sources close to the investigation have raised include labour issues, financial mismanagement and the alleged abuse of company resources.

Daniel in the letter says she has received no formal report from the NWR board on the company's annual budget, latest audited financial statements or an integrated strategic business plan.

" . . . fundamental instruments that guide operations and ensure accountability in line with governance and regulatory frameworks. The absence of these documents indicates not only non-compliance but a concerning lack of financial and operational oversight," she says.

'OPERATIONAL PARALYSIS'

The minister describes the situation as putting NWR in a state of "operational paralysis".

The investigation comes as NWR continues to face questions over the treatment of employees and guests affected by the November 2025 fire.

Environment ministry officials yesterday confirmed ongoing investigations.

"Yes, we are aware of the investigations that are ongoing, however, we cannot divulge anything at the moment because it is an internal matter. If the story comes out it will make NWR put their books in order before our investigation, so we cannot alert them," one official said.

The investigation is expected to determine whether weaknesses in NWR's governance and management systems contributed to the problems facing the company, including allegations of negligence, mismanagement and the possible abuse of company resources.

The minister's letter also questioned the absence of key financial and strategic documents, warning that the lack of such information indicated a "concerning lack of financial and operational oversight."

Questions sent to NWR caretaker and acting managing director Margaret Gustavo were not answered by the time of going to print.

The move has been welcomed by Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister for environment and tourism Rodrick Likando, who says the investigation is long overdue.

He says the party had repeatedly raised concerns about NWR's financial challenges through parliamentary questions and motions.

"NWR manages some of Namibia's most valuable tourism assets, including lodges, national parks and other facilities. However, we have a problem with NWR because of the continuous financial challenges facing the company."

He says the quality of NWR service continues to deteriorate, which had been brought to the minister's attention.

"We really need an assessment of NWR facilities to determine how much funding is required to maintain and reconstruct some of these facilities. NWR continues to rely on the government.

"Every now and then, funds are allocated, but we do not see the return on investment. So, we really welcome the minister's decision to investigate the matter," he says.

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Regarding the fire victims, Likando says the ministry needs to either assist them with relocation or being compensated.

TURNAROUND STRATEGY

Likando says the state-owned wildlife resorts company needs a turnaround strategy through the ministry to be able to carry out its mandate.

"You cannot manage state resources and state assets in a way that the government does not make a profit because these are government companies.

"We have a lot of stakeholders who have invested in tourism in Namibia, and they can also be requested to assist.

"The minister could even establish some sort of fund to assist these people, and non-government organisations could come in and provide assistance."

He says the minister should be held accountable for the leadership at NWR.

"We cannot continue to appoint managing directors on an acting basis, because whoever comes in, comes with their strategic plan. Then, when they leave, whoever comes in again will not follow that strategic plan and will come with another one," he says.