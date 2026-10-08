Namibia: Nust Explores Alternatives for Lab Science Students

8 October 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) says it is offering affected medical laboratory sciences students options to transfer to other programmes or partner institutions as it works to address accreditation challenges.

In an update on Wednesday, the university said it was engaging independent laboratories to secure additional practical training placements for students pursuing the bachelor of medical laboratory sciences.

The statement follows a 30 September release outlining challenges involving practical training capacity for work-integrated learning (WIL), laboratory facilities and professional supervision.

Nust said it had met students individually to explain how the situation affects them, discuss their preferred academic options and identify the support each one requires.

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The university said it had consulted the Namibia Qualifications Authority on the validation and authentication of potential receiving institutions. It did not name those institutions or specify how many students were affected.

Nust said financial arrangements would be determined individually and communicated directly to students once consultations were complete.

"Individual students have been affected by the matter in different ways," the university said.

It said psychosocial support was available to help affected students cope with the situation, and that each student would receive written information about their case once consultations had concluded.

Nust said it continues to keep the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture informed of developments.

The university said it takes responsibility for finding solutions and would communicate directly with students as arrangements are finalised.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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