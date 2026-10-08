Namibia: Simon Jr Vies for WBO, IBF Africa Titles

Namibian boxer Harry Simon Jr will challenge Ghana's Habib Giwa for the vacant WBO and IBF Africa welterweight titles at Rundu on 21 November.

The MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy this week announced the monumental night of professional boxing, co-headlined by one of the world's most exciting prospects, Simon Jr.

Boxing promoter Nestor Tobias says the title fight will mark a definitive step towards world title contention as Simon Jr challenges Giwa for the WBO and IBF Africa welterweight titles at the Rundu Trade Fair Hall.

"Harry Simon Jr remains one of the most exceptional talents in boxing today. His momentum is at an all-time high following his last outing on 9 May 2026, where he delivered a spectacular fifth round knockout on the undercard of the WBO Global Super Bantamweight title event.

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"This upcoming bout marks his first major international title challenge, a milestone the academy believes will serve as a springboard to a future world title," Tobias says.

"I have shared a long-standing and productive relationship with Simon Jr. I have always rated him as a premier prospect, and I am incredibly excited to see him co-headline this championship fight."

Tobias says Simon Jr is a household name across Namibia, and they invite the nation to Rundu to witness the crowning of "a new king" in the welterweight division.

He says the night promises to be one of the biggest in Namibian sporting history, featuring a stacked card with five international titles on the line.

The confirmed bouts include the co-main event which features Martin 'Alligator' Mukungu vs Siphosethu Mvula (South Africa), Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa vs Ayabonga Sonjica, Mateus 'The Beast' Heita vs Ismael Kadri (South Africa), while the supporting bout will feature Paulinus 'Jon Jon' Ndjolonimu, with his opponent still to be announced.

"We are determined to keep these titles in Namibia and believe this event will be a significant moment of national pride," Tobias says.

Interested persons will pay N$100 for general admission, while VIP tables seating 10 people will cost N$20 000.