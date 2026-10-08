Nigeria: Flying Eagles' Officials, Players Demand Unpaid Entitlements

Players and technical staff of Nigeria's under-20 men's football team, the Flying Eagles, have appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) to settle their outstanding qualification bonuses, daily allowances, and match bonuses.

Daily Trust gathered that after multiple appeals to the NFF, the officials and players of the team--under former coaches Ladan Bosso and Aliyu Zubair--are yet to receive their entitlements, prompting this latest effort to draw the NSC's attention to their plight.

During the tenures of both coaches, the Flying Eagles won two WAFU B titles (in 2022 and 2024), claimed two AFCON bronze medals, and competed at two FIFA U-20 World Cups in Argentina and Chile.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Coach Fatai Amoo, who served as an assistant under Ladan Bosso, expressed deep disappointment that despite promises by past NFF leadership to clear the backlog, nothing has been done.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I was the first assistant coach under Bosso. The then NFF General Secretary, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed, said we were entitled to daily allowances and qualification bonuses in WAFU B and the U-20 AFCON, while at the World Cup, we were entitled to match bonuses.

"But we only received 10 days of daily allowances instead of 30 and 32 days. As for the qualification bonus, the then General Secretary told us the players would receive USD 5,000, backroom staff USD 7,500, and the Head Coach USD 10,000, but none of it was paid.

"I am appealing to the NFF and NSC to look into this. Let us have a taste of our labour while we are still alive. We have waited all these years, and it is taking a toll on us," Amoo said.

Similarly, Caleb Esu, who served as an assistant under Aliyu Zubair, highlighted the personal financial sacrifices made during their time with the team.

"We were in camp for the WAFU B tournament in Togo and the U-20 World Cup in Chile for over a year, but not even the domestic daily allowance was paid.

"For example, I paid for my flight ticket from Calabar to Abuja out of my own pocket. The NFF didn't pay for my flight ticket even once.

"All the promises made--none were fulfilled. I am pleading with the NFF and NSC to look into our plight. Right now, I have a lot of debts to settle, yet none of my entitlements have been paid as promised by the NFF," Esu stated.

When contacted to confirm the truth or otherwise of the claims, a top official of the NFF said: "My brother, the past administration didn't try for Flying Eagles at all. They were always owing them. This new administration never balance yet, but I will raise the matter."