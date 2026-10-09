West Africa: Senegal and Mali Interconnect Their Fiber-Optic Networks

Authorities in Senegal and Mali inaugurated the interconnection of their national fiber-optic networks on Monday, October 5. The event took place in Kidira, a strategic border crossing between the two countries. The joint initiative is the result of a collaboration between Sénégal Numérique SA (SENUM SA) and the Malian Transmission and Broadcasting Company (SMTD).

This project builds on existing infrastructure in each country. On the Senegalese side, SENUM SA operates a national fiber-optic network spanning approximately 4,000 to 4,500 kilometers. This network connects the country's major urban and administrative centers. Meanwhile, SMTD in Mali deploys and operates a large-scale infrastructure spanning more than 3,000 kilometers across its national territory.

The interconnection links these two vast broadband networks at the border. The Senegalese network covers between 4,000 and 4,500 km, while the Malian infrastructure extends over 3,000 km. By directly connecting these systems, the two nations ensure faster and more secure data transmission.

This initiative aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and secure telecommunications links. It also improves the quality of Internet services for the populations of both nations. The interconnection offers multiple benefits to telecommunications operators, technology companies, and users. It facilitates the development of new digital services essential to the region's economic and social growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Isidore Diouf, CEO of Sénégal Numérique SA, emphasized that this connection breaks down mental barriers and supports the digital transformation of both economies. Cheikh Oumar Traoré, Director of the Malian Transmission and Broadcasting Company, stated that this link brings opportunities, innovation, and knowledge. He noted that the initiative is a concrete tool for regional rapprochement and integration.

Key Takeaways

This interconnection represents a major step toward deeper regional integration and accelerated digital transformation in West Africa. By directly connecting their national fiber-optic backbones, Senegal and Mali are not only improving the technical reliability and security of their telecommunications but are also fostering a more robust and resilient digital ecosystem.

This strategic initiative is expected to generate substantial benefits for various stakeholders, including telecommunications operators, who will benefit from improved network resilience and capacity, as well as technology companies, which will be able to leverage faster and more secure data flows to innovate and expand their services. For the general public, this direct connection promises higher-quality internet services, which are essential for education, healthcare, and economic participation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the initiative carries strong symbolic significance, as highlighted by the directors of SENUM SA and SMTD, demonstrating a determination to transcend physical borders in pursuit of shared prosperity. It positions digital infrastructure as a fundamental driver of economic growth, job creation, and the exchange of knowledge. By facilitating the development of new digital services, it directly contributes to the social and economic development of both nations and the subregion. This collaboration serves as a model for other African countries seeking to leverage digital infrastructure for collective progress.