Central Africa: DRC Inks $300m Electricity Interconnection Project With Zambia

A framework agreement has been signed to finance, build, and operate a major power transmission line between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This project aims to strengthen the electricity supply to the DRC's main mining region. The parties involved are the DRC Strategic Investment Fund (FIS-DRC), Enterprise Power DRC (EnPower), Trafigura, and Gridworks Development Partners. The initiative is part of an effort to rely more heavily on the generation capacity of neighboring Zambia.

Known as the KKIP (Kalumbila-Kolwezi Interconnector Project), the initiative involves the construction of a 200-kilometer transmission line. This infrastructure will connect Kalumbila in Zambia to Kolwezi, located in the southeastern DRC. Its main objective is to enable the DRC to import up to 550 MW of electricity from Zambia. The imported energy will provide a more reliable power supply to mining and industrial operations in the Congolese Copperbelt.

The estimated investment for the KKIP amounts to $300 million, or approximately 168 billion CFA francs. The future line will have an initial transmission capacity of 700 MW, with the potential to expand to over 1 GW in the long term. This capacity is crucial, as the DRC faces a structural energy deficit that currently exceeds 1 GW. The Copperbelt is a key region for the production of copper and cobalt, strategic minerals for the country's exports.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This project is essential for alleviating the energy constraints weighing on the Congolese mining industry. Increased electricity availability could enable the reactivation of mining and refining projects currently on hold. It would also promote higher production and refining volumes in the Copperbelt. Emile Osumba, CEO of FIS-RDC, emphasized that the project "will unlock industrial growth, skilled jobs, and tax revenue for the DRC."

The KKIP's financing structure combines debt and equity. Trafigura, an international commodities trader, will arrange a significant portion of the debt financing. FIS-RDC, EnPower, and Gridworks will take equity stakes, with Gridworks serving as the lead investor and majority shareholder. Discussions are also underway with Zambian entities regarding a potential equity investment, thereby strengthening cross-border cooperation.

Key Takeaways

The Kalumbila-Kolwezi Interconnection Project (KKIP) is a major strategic initiative for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which faces a structural energy deficit of more than 1 GW that is hindering its industrial and mining development. The Copperbelt, the heart of the DRC's copper and cobalt production--minerals that are essential to global supply chains--is particularly affected by this shortage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Energy Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Access to sufficient, reliable, and competitively priced electricity is a direct challenge to companies' ability to maintain, expand, or transform their production. By facilitating the import of up to 550 MW from Zambia, the KKIP is designed to serve as a catalyst for reviving currently suspended mining and refining projects and boosting production volumes.

This momentum is expected to generate increased tax revenue for the Congolese government and create skilled jobs. The financing model, which combines sovereign capital (FIS-RDC) and private investment (Trafigura, EnPower, Gridworks), with Gridworks as the majority shareholder, illustrates a collaborative approach in which public capital acts as a catalyst. The prospect of expanding transmission capacity to over 1 GW and opening the project to Zambian participation underscores the long-term ambition and regional scope of this vital infrastructure.