Togo Plans Reform of Electricity Sector to Attract Investment

On October 6, 2026, Togo's Council of Ministers adopted a bill aimed at thoroughly reforming the country's electricity sector. This initiative, led by the head of state, seeks to modernize the current regulatory framework. The goal is to give the sector greater flexibility and strengthen its ability to attract investment.

The reform provides for new opportunities for the generation, storage, purchase, and sale of electricity. Businesses and other large consumers will be able to choose their supplier directly under certain conditions. They will also have the option to generate a portion of their own electricity--particularly from renewable sources--and feed the surplus back into the grid. The bill also strengthens the role of independent power producers and recognizes electricity storage.

Although the report does not mention specific figures, the scope of the reform is significant for Togo's energy sector. It aims to diversify supply sources and better meet the growing needs of economic activities. The government also intends to promote the gradual installation of smart meters and strengthen the protection of power grids against cyber threats.

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For investors, this reform creates a more favorable and transparent environment, increasing the sector's appeal. Special economic zones will benefit from additional opportunities to secure their supply, either by generating their own electricity or by contracting directly with regional producers. For companies located in these zones, the goal is to have more reliable energy access and better control over costs. This development should help enhance the attractiveness of the country's industrial zones.

The reform calls for the gradual connection of isolated power grids to the national grid, thereby improving coverage and reliability. It also aims to strengthen exchanges with the regional electricity market, enabling Togo to diversify its supply sources. The overall goal is to adapt the sector to rising demand, improve service continuity, and create an environment conducive to investment. This will support the population's access to electricity and economic development.

Key Takeaways

This reform of Togo's electricity sector is part of a broader drive toward economic development and modernization in the country. The fact that Togo has recently moved out of the low-income country category underscores its ambition to sustain robust economic growth, which requires a reliable and adaptable energy infrastructure.

By allowing large consumers to choose their suppliers and generate their own energy--particularly from renewable sources--the government aims to decentralize and diversify the energy supply, thereby reducing dependence on a single source and improving the grid's resilience. The integration of electricity storage and the deployment of smart meters are key steps toward more efficient and sustainable energy management, aligned with global trends in the energy transition.

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Furthermore, strengthening trade with the regional electricity market positions Togo as an integral player in West Africa's energy security. This comprehensive strategy aims not only to attract significant investment in the sector but also to stimulate industrialization and ensure stable and affordable access to electricity for the entire population--fundamental elements for the country's continued socioeconomic development.