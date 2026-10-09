Cameroon: Luxembourg Fund Grants 25 Million Euros to Afriland First Bank Cameroon

Last June, a Luxembourg-based fund granted a 25 million euro financing facility to Afriland First Bank Cameroon. This transaction aims to strengthen the bank's capacity to support Cameroon's private sector. TEMAS, a Dakar-based firm specializing in financial advisory and brokerage services, facilitated this transaction.

TEMAS played a key role in bringing the stakeholders together and structuring the transaction. The firm also provided support throughout the entire financing process. The facility is intended to increase Afriland First Bank's capacity to support high-potential businesses and projects in the country.

The 25 million euros in financing represent additional medium- and long-term resources for the Cameroonian economy. These funds are specifically intended to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-sized companies. Agriculture, agribusiness, trade, industry, and local value chains are among the strategic sectors that will benefit from these resources, in accordance with the eligibility criteria and guidelines defined under the facility.

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This initiative is crucial because it transforms international resources into direct loans for Cameroon's real economy. It highlights the essential role that African financial intermediaries, such as TEMAS, can play in facilitating access to international capital. TEMAS has affirmed that this structuring and intermediation work carried out from Africa can effectively connect African banks to major international sources of capital, thereby meeting financing needs with appropriate maturities.

Afriland First Bank Cameroon, based in Yaoundé, is a major banking institution in the country. The bank supports businesses, SMEs, individuals, and institutions through its commercial banking and project finance activities. In April 2025, it had already secured a facility of up to 60 million dollars (equivalent in euros) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to finance Cameroonian SMEs.

Key Takeaways

This €25 million financing transaction for Afriland First Bank Cameroon, facilitated by TEMAS, illustrates a growing trend that is crucial for Africa's economic development. It highlights the ability of local financial intermediaries to mobilize international capital for the real economy. At a time when African banks are actively seeking funding with appropriate maturities to support lending to the private sector, the involvement of firms like TEMAS is becoming indispensable.

These intermediaries bridge the gap between the financing needs of African companies--particularly SMEs and mid-market companies in strategic sectors such as agriculture and industry--and international impact-focused investment funds. For the Luxembourg-based fund, this transaction is part of an impact investment strategy aimed at the sustainable development of African value chains. For Afriland First Bank, this represents a much-needed boost to its ability to finance high-potential projects, thereby contributing directly to economic growth and job creation in Cameroon.

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The transaction also highlights the diversification of funding sources for African financial institutions, as evidenced by the previous facility Afriland First Bank secured from the IFC. This intermediation model is vital for unlocking the continent's growth potential by effectively connecting global capital with local opportunities.