Sudan: Who Warns 'Critical' Health Needs in Darfur Far Exceed Available Resources

Geneva / Darfur / Chad — More than 700,000 displaced people are now sheltering in Tawila, while shortages of medicines, medical staff and humanitarian funding are putting further pressure on already overstretched services, WHO says. Hundreds of refugees have left Maji camp for the border town of Adré after being removed from humanitarian aid lists following an assessment earlier this year.

The health and humanitarian needs in Darfur far exceed the resources and capacity available to respond, the World Health Organization (WHO) says -- it requires USD 97.7 million for its 2026 health emergency response in Sudan but has received only USD 22 million, leaving a funding gap of about USD 75 million -- warning that conditions are particularly critical in Tawila, where more than 700,000 displaced people are now sheltering.

WHO Sudan Representative Dr Abdinasir Abubakar made the assessment after a 10-day mission to Darfur, during which he visited West, South, Central and North Darfur, as well as hospitals, primary healthcare facilities, warehouses and laboratories.

"Nowhere was this clearer than in Tawila," Abubakar says. The displacement settlement is facing a scale of humanitarian and health needs that far exceeds the available response capacity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Across Darfur, an estimated 5.6 million people are displaced, representing about 65 per cent of all internally displaced people in Sudan, according to UNHCR figures cited by WHO.

More than 23 health partners are providing services in and around Tawila, but they are struggling to keep pace with growing needs. Medical supplies, trained personnel and referral services are in short supply, while new arrivals continue to increase demand for healthcare, nutrition, protection and other humanitarian assistance.

Abubakar says he met displaced families who expressed hopes for better access to healthcare, food and education, as well as a stable future free from war and fear.

He also met healthcare workers, including the only psychiatrist working in North Darfur, who asked for supplies of mental health medicines and training for colleagues able to provide psychosocial support and counselling.

The shortages extend beyond Tawila. Across Darfur, Kordofan and other parts of Sudan, health facilities are poorly stocked with critical, lifesaving medicines, while healthcare workers remain few and are working under extremely difficult conditions, including threats to their safety.

Malnutrition is also an increasing concern and is expected to worsen because of poor rainfall, crop failures and the anticipated impact of a strong El Niño event, WHO says. This is expected to increase food insecurity and health risks among vulnerable populations.

Access to mental health and psychosocial services remains extremely limited, particularly in Darfur and Kordofan, while shortages of medicines are further restricting care.

WHO also reports shortages of treatments for HIV, tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases and other lifesaving health needs.

The organisation says it is supporting disease surveillance and outbreak response, coordinating the Health Cluster, strengthening primary and secondary healthcare, providing nutrition and vaccination services, and delivering medical supplies.

However, WHO says its humanitarian response remains severely underfunded.

It requires USD 97.7 million for its 2026 health emergency response in Sudan but has received only USD 22 million, leaving a funding gap of about USD 75 million.

WHO is calling for increased resources and safe, unimpeded humanitarian access, warning that the scale of need is continuing to outpace the response.

Hundreds of Sudanese refugees leave camp in eastern Chad over aid cuts

Hundreds of refugees have left Maji camp for the border town of Adré after being removed from humanitarian aid lists following an assessment earlier this year.

Hundreds of Sudanese refugees left the new Maji camp in eastern Chad on Wednesday, heading for the border town of Adré by donkey and on foot, in protest at being removed from humanitarian aid lists following an assessment conducted earlier this year, Radio Dabanga reports.

Refugees told Radio Dabanga that the assessment results were announced at the camp on Wednesday by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and Chad's National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees.

Refugees at Ibtanqi camp told Radio Dabanga that large numbers of people from Maji arrived at the camp on Wednesday evening on donkeys and on foot. Most were women and children, exhausted after the journey. They spent the night at a secondary school before continuing their journey on Thursday morning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Refugees Health Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Severe shortage of aid

Elsewhere in eastern Chad, displaced people at Deqi camp are also reporting severe shortages of food aid. They say food distributions have been suspended for about three months, with the last allocation consisting of two kora of sorghum, less than one litre of oil and limited quantities of lentils per person.

One displaced woman says aid stopped after the departure of the International Medical Corps (IMC) from the camp, without any explanation for the suspension. Some families, she says, have been unable to prepare food for more than 10 days because they have no source of income.

She adds that 10 families recently left the camp on foot, hoping to reach Abéché, which is more than three hours away by car.

Deqi camp hosts more than 25,000 refugees, amid fears that deteriorating living conditions and reduced access to aid could prompt more residents to leave for Chadian cities and Libya.