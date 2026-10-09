Sudan Feminist Justice Campaign Concludes First Phase, Achieves Half Its Goals

8 October 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Amsterdam / Khartoum — The six-month campaign sought to mobilise feminist voices and strengthen Sudanese women's participation in peacebuilding and political change.

The first phase of the Feminist Justice Campaign has ended after six months of work to mobilise feminist voices and strengthen Sudanese women's participation in peacebuilding and political change.

Amira Osman, head of the No to Oppression against Women Initiative, tells Radio Dabanga that the initiative achieved about half of its aspirations and intended goals, describing the outcome as an important first step towards establishing the foundations of feminist justice across Sudan.

Osman says the campaign worked on several fronts, including legal, media, coordination and field committees, despite complex and difficult circumstances. She says a final assessment will address shortcomings and prepare for more effective phases.

Osman expresses regret that comprehensive peace was not achieved before the end of the campaign's first phase. She renews calls for the release of women detained on accusations of collaboration, and for an end to displacement and violence targeting girls and women.

The campaign's final statement says women's rights are an integral part of any political or negotiation process, stressing its rejection of the use of women's bodies as a weapon of war or a battleground for conflict.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

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