East Africa: Malawi Benefiting From Comesa Statistics Programmes, Says NSO

Malawi is already benefiting from the programmes of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Committee on Statistical Matters (CCSM), the National Statistics Office (NSO) has said.

NSO Commissioner Shelton Kanyanda said the country was the first to produce a food security analysis report jointly with Comesa and Statistics Norway.

"We are the first country to produce a food security analysis report that was done jointly with Comesa and Statistics Norway using data from the 2024 Integrated Household Survey," he said.

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He said the office is also working on other areas, including informal cross-border trade.

Mr Kanyanda spoke as the NSO took part in the 17th CCSM meeting, held in Lusaka, Zambia, on 7 and 8 October.

The meeting focused on the 2026-2030 Comesa Regional Strategy for Development of Statistics (RSDS), the framework for strengthening the bloc's statistical system.

Members reviewed progress across its pillars, including achievements, challenges and gaps needing further action.

They also assessed the contribution of statistical programmes and considered the findings of the Regional Statistical Production and Capacity Assessment.

Comesa Assistant Secretary General for programmes, Ambassador Dr Mohammed Kadah, said in a statement that the strategy offers a chance to build on progress while meeting new demands on statistical systems.

He said challenges remain, including delays and gaps in data submissions, differences in technical capacity, limited human and financial resources, a fragmented statistical system and difficulties in institutionalising harmonised methodologies.

The meeting brought together all Comesa member states, along with development partners including the African Development Bank, the Southern African Development Community, the European Union, PARIS21, Norway, Sweden and the Economic Commission for Africa.