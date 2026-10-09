Ethiopia's Parliament Unanimously Approves PM Abiy's Cabinet Nominees

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives has unanimously approved Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) nominees for cabinet positions, endorsing a 23-member lineup for the new "Government of Medemer" during the opening session of the seventh parliamentary term.

Abiy presented the nominees to the House as the first regular session of the new parliamentary term commenced in the presence of members of parliament. The approval formally clears the nominees to assume their respective portfolios.

Temesgen Tiruneh was approved as Deputy Prime Minister, while Gedion Timotheos (PhD) will continue as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Fitsum Assefa (PhD) was nominated as Minister of Finance, and Mohammed Idris as Minister of Defense.

Prof. Berhanu Nega was reappointed as Minister of Education, while Hana Arayaselassie was nominated as Minister of Justice. Other nominees include:

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Addisu Arega -- Minister of Agriculture

Yasmin Wohabrebey -- Minister of Trade and Regional Integration

Discover morenewsNewsExplore History Fisseha Yitagesu (PhD) -- Minister of Industry

Dr. Eng. Habtamu Itefa -- Minister of Water and Energy

Dr. Mekdes Daba -- Minister of Health

Awelu Abdi -- Minister of Labor and Skills

Aynalem Nigussie -- Minister of Revenues

Bereket Fissehatsion -- Minister of National Strategy

Selamawit Kassa -- Minister of Culture and Tourism

Alemtsehay Paulos -- Minister of Mines

Sadat Nesha -- Minister of Logistics

Shewit Shanka -- Minister of Women and Social Affairs

Mussa Adem -- Minister of Peace

Frehiwot Tamiru -- Minister of Innovation and Technology

Eng. Muhammed Abdurahman -- Minister of Urban and Infrastructure

Sultan Wolle (PhD, Eng.) -- Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands

Aklilu Tadesse (PhD) -- Minister of Youth and Sport

Frehiwot Tamiru, nominated to lead the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, previously served as CEO of Ethio Telecom, the state-owned telecommunications operator. She was appointed to the position in 2018 and oversaw the company during a period that included the expansion of digital services and the launch of the operator's mobile money platform, Telebirr. She left the CEO position in 2023 after nearly five years at the helm.

The cabinet nominations follow the restructuring of several federal government portfolios under the new administration. The changes include the establishment of the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the re-establishment of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the renaming of the former Ministry of Planning and Development as the Ministry of National Strategy.

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The new cabinet was approved as Abiy begins his second five-year term after being reappointed by parliament earlier this week. The administration has branded the new government the "Government of Medemer," referring to the governing philosophy associated with Abiy's political program.

With the unanimous parliamentary approval, the nominees are being sworn in to take up their respective cabinet responsibilities.