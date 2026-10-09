Ethiopia Warns of Flash Floods As Bega Rains Raise Climate Risks Amid El Niño

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's Disaster Risk Management Commission has issued a national flood alert for the October-to-January Bega season, warning of heavy rainfall, flash floods and unseasonal rains in several parts of the country, even as other regions continue to face drought, water shortages and food insecurity linked to the intensifying El Niño phenomenon.

The September 2019 Ethiopian calendar bulletin, based on the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute's seasonal forecast, says areas that normally receive Bega rains are expected to experience normal to above-normal rainfall. It cautions that the outlook creates additional flood risks, particularly for communities living along rivers, in low-lying areas, cities with limited drainage capacity and locations already vulnerable to flooding.

The commission said its primary objective is to ensure that communities and authorities in flood-prone areas have enough time to prepare. "Flooding is one of the recurrent natural disasters in Ethiopia, causing significant impacts on human lives, property, infrastructure, and livelihoods," the bulletin states.

It further describes early warning as an essential tool for preparedness, saying that close monitoring of rainfall, river levels and local conditions can provide "a basis for issuing additional early warnings and actions."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Southern Ethiopia faces heavier rainfall risk

According to the meteorological forecast, above-normal rainfall is expected in Sidama region, parts of southern Oromia, most parts of the Somali region and southern parts of the country.

The forecast also indicates that Bega rains are expected to begin early and generally follow a normal pattern, although rainfall may be delayed in southern and southwestern Ethiopia.

The commission warned that some areas could experience particularly intense rainfall. "Heavy rainfall and flash floods are expected in isolated pocket areas," the bulletin says.

At the same time, unseasonal rainfall is expected in northern, northeastern, eastern and central Ethiopia during October and November. Such rainfall could pose risks to communities and agricultural activities in areas where the rainy season is normally ending.

The southwestern and western parts of the country are also expected to receive above-normal rainfall accompanied by occasional heavy rain. Temperatures are forecast to range from above normal to near normal in eastern, central and southeastern Ethiopia.

The bulletin's rainfall probability map indicates a particularly high likelihood of above-normal rainfall in parts of southern Ethiopia, with some forecast zones showing a 60 to 75 percent probability of above-normal rainfall.

El Niño creates contrasting climate risks

The flood warning comes as Ethiopia confronts a more complicated climate picture in which excessive rainfall and flooding are occurring alongside severe drought and water shortages.

Addis Standard reporting since May this year has documented the growing effects of El Niño across vulnerable communities. In August, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations sought $50 million to assist 4.66 million Ethiopians facing worsening food insecurity and livelihood losses amid the forecast El Niño conditions. The agency warned that drought and flooding could simultaneously threaten crops, livestock and household livelihoods.

In Afar's Kori district, residents have reported widespread livestock deaths, drying water sources and worsening pressure on pastoralist households. Residents told Addis Standard that "the absence of reliable water is affecting families, children, livestock, health, education, and livelihoods."

The drought threat has also become acute in southeastern Tigray. Authorities in Wajirat district recently warned that repeated crop failures, insufficient rainfall and livestock losses were pushing communities toward severe hunger. District authorities said that "maximum effort is required to prevent the potential danger to human and animal lives."

The wider climate shock is also threatening Ethiopia's main agricultural season in the Amhara region. Recent reporting citing the Famine Early Warning Systems Network said rainfall deficits associated with El Niño had exceeded 50 percent of the average across large parts of the country, threatening the main Meher harvest, which accounts for more than 85 percent of national crop production.

Water shortages also threaten electricity generation

The consequences extend beyond agriculture and pastoral livelihoods. Ethiopian Electric Power has warned that below-expected rainfall and declining reservoir levels could put pressure on the country's hydropower-dependent electricity system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The utility said Ethiopia would introduce stricter water-use controls and integrated management of dams to compensate for the summer rainfall deficit and protect available water resources.

The contrasting risks underline the complexity of Ethiopia's current climate outlook: while drought is threatening water availability, crops and livestock in parts of the north, east and southeast, excessive rainfall in the south and southwest could trigger flash floods and damage infrastructure and livelihoods.

The Disaster Risk Management Commission urged communities, government institutions, humanitarian agencies and other stakeholders to use the forecast to strengthen preparedness and early action before flooding occurs.

The bulletin concludes that early warning should translate into "preparedness, early action, and response activities to protect life and property."

The Ethiopian Meteorological Institute has similarly emphasized in its seasonal outlooks that above-normal rainfall can improve water and pasture availability but can also increase the risk of flooding, waterlogging and damage to crops where rainfall becomes excessive.