Mozambique: $47 Million Raised to Support Mozambique's Response to Climate Change

Maputo — The European Union (EU) has raised 47 million US dollars to support Mozambique's response to climate change and access to sustainable energy.

According to Delphine Perremans, ambassador of Belgium to Mozambique, who was speaking on Wednesday, in Maputo, the Belgian Development Agency and Mozambican government agencies (the National Energy Fund, FUNAE, and the National Directorate for Climate Finance) will act as implementing entities.

According to the diplomat, Belgium swapped debt arrangement that mobilized 2.4 million Euros for mitigation and adaptation actions, "encouraging progress in the development of sustainable bonds and the regulation of sustainable carbon measures."

"We encourage Mozambique to continue these efforts to mobilize additional resources for the country's progress. We are strategic partners in climate action, and we are working together on the National Development Strategy 2025-2034", she said.

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Mozambique is also encouraged by efforts regarding the strategic coalition on these matters, a topic addressed during the General Assembly in New York. The coalition is mandated to develop a development-focused approach to be presented at COP32 in Ethiopia.

For her part, Louise Walker, UK High Commissioner, congratulated the Ministry of Planning and Development for organizing the conference on Mozambique's climate finance agenda, stating that London is the international hub for private climate finance.

She explained that, in 2025, it succeeded in mobilizing bridging funds, with the resulting investment reaching approximately 500 million US dollars.

Albano Manjate, from the National Director for Climate Finance at the Ministry of Planning and Development, said that the government has already devised a plan to mitigate water-related issues during the El Niño weather phenomenon.

"The plan covers the short and medium term. We intend to reallocate certain resources, particularly from projects that offer some flexibility. Regarding agriculture, the focus will be primarily on the distribution of inputs coupled with irrigation systems.