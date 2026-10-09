Kenya: China Gives Kenya $2 Million for Drought Relief, Ebola Preparedness

Nairobi — China has given Kenya a US$2 million grant to strengthen the country's response to drought and preparedness for potential Ebola outbreaks as the government confronts mounting climate and public health risks.

Under the grant, US$1 million will support drought mitigation efforts, while another US$1 million will strengthen Kenya's preparedness and response to potential Ebola outbreaks.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan formally handed over the grant to the Kenyan government at the National Treasury, in a partnership that comes amid growing concerns over climate-related emergencies and infectious disease threats.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo said the support demonstrated China's continued commitment to Kenya's development and emergency response capacity.

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"We appreciate the Government of China for its continued support and commitment to strengthening our partnership in infrastructure development and socioeconomic initiatives," Kiptoo said.

The Ebola component of the grant comes shortly after Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola, placing renewed focus on the country's capacity to detect, isolate and respond to high-risk infectious diseases.

The funding is expected to support measures aimed at strengthening preparedness and response capabilities should further Ebola cases emerge.

The drought allocation will meanwhile support government efforts to mitigate the effects of worsening dry conditions, which continue to threaten livelihoods and food security in vulnerable parts of the country.

Kiptoo also briefed the Chinese ambassador on his recent official visit to China and follow-up engagements on projects and areas of cooperation discussed during the trip.

He was accompanied at the handover ceremony by Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

The grant adds to the broader Kenya-China partnership, with the two countries continuing to pursue cooperation in infrastructure, development, health and other socioeconomic sectors.