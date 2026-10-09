Kenya: KFS Seeks Public Views On Proposed Londiani Forest Airstrip

Nairobi — The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has invited public comments on a proposal to construct an airstrip at the Londiani Forest Station in Kericho County.

KFS will hold a stakeholder meeting on October 15, 2026, as part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment process for the proposed project.

The public has been asked to attend the meeting and submit views, comments and concerns on the proposed development.

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"Please plan to attend and share your views, comments, and concerns, or send a representative," KFS said in a statement, adding that written submissions can be delivered by October 22, 2026, on its official channels.

The proposed airstrip comes amid growing legal and environmental scrutiny of plans to develop infrastructure and recreational facilities in public forests.

In June, the Environment and Land Court in Meru suspended plans to construct a State Lodge, airstrip and golf course in Upper Imenti Forest pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging the project.

Justice Oguttu Mboya barred the Meru County Government, KFS and other respondents from proceeding with the developments until the case is determined.

The orders followed a petition by conservation lobby Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, which opposed the proposed developments on grounds that they could affect wildlife habitat within the Mount Kenya ecosystem.

Rhino Ark Chief Executive Officer Christian Lambrechts said Upper Imenti Forest is an important elephant habitat and wildlife corridor linking the Mount Kenya forest ecosystem with northern conservation areas, including Shaba National Reserve.

In February, the Environment and Land Court also cancelled licences for a proposed private golf range and restaurant in Nairobi's Ngong Road Forest after finding that constitutional requirements on environmental protection and public participation had not been met.

In a judgment delivered on February 26 in a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya against Karura Golf Range Limited and seven others, the court quashed a Special Use Licence issued by KFS and an Environmental Impact Assessment licence issued by the National Environment Management Authority.

The project had proposed a golf range, restaurant and mini-golf park within the Miotoni Block of the gazetted forest.