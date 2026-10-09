Kenya: 77 Kenyans On Russia-Ukraine Frontlines As 84 Killed or Missing, Govt Says

Nairobi — At least 84 Kenyans have been killed or remain missing in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war, while a total of 354 Kenyan nationals have been identified by the government as having become involved in the conflict.

The figures released by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs show the scale of Kenyan involvement in the war, with dozens still on the front lines, in military camps, hospitals or at unknown locations.

According to the government's latest records, 77 Kenyans are on the front lines, while another 38 are in camps.

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A further 52 Kenyans are listed at unknown locations or have yet to be classified, raising concerns over the whereabouts and welfare of dozens of nationals caught up in the conflict.

The government has recorded 34 Kenyans as hospitalised, while 62 have been repatriated to Kenya.

Five Kenyans are currently being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, while one is in detention and another has completed their military contract.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi told Parliament that families often approach the government only after losing contact with relatives believed to be in Russia, making early reporting critical to tracing and verification efforts.

"It has been noted that families tend to engage with the State Department often after communication with their relatives in the Russian Federation has been disrupted or ceased. We encourage families to engage the Department as soon as possible," Mudavadi said.

The figures were contained in its response to a parliamentary petition concerning the recruitment of Kenyan nationals into the Russian military and the detention of Kenyans in Ukrainian prisons.

Five Kenyans held as POWs

The government said Ukrainian authorities confirmed on September 3 that five Kenyan nationals were being held as prisoners of war.

They are Kibet Evans, detained since May 2025; Macharia Willi Muniu, detained since November 2025; Haron Kibet Pachenge, detained since March 2026; Joseph, detained since April 2026; and Ndarua Ndungu Francis.

Kenya said its Honorary Consul in Ukraine had visited the Zakhid 1 prisoner-of-war camp and reported that the detainees were being held in humane conditions, with access to medical services and medical care.

The government is seeking to have the five Kenyans considered as potential victims of human trafficking, saying many reported being recruited under false promises of employment.

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The proposed reclassification is intended to improve their access to assistance while Kenya pursues their repatriation.

62 Kenyans repatriated

The government said it had facilitated the return of 62 Kenyans who had been involved in Russia's military operation.

It is also pursuing the cases of those killed or missing, including efforts to establish the whereabouts of nationals whose remains may be in Ukrainian custody.

According to the government, Ukrainian authorities have reported that the remains of four Kenyan nationals are in Ukrainian custody.

Kenya has warned that more remains could be located in combat zones in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where Ukrainian authorities say they cannot provide information on people in territories outside their control.

The government said Kenya had also secured a measure aimed at stopping further recruitment of its nationals into Russia's military operation.

During an official visit to Moscow in March, Kenya secured inclusion on Russia's "Stop List", which effectively prevents further enlistment of Kenyan nationals in the conflict.

The Kenyan Embassy in Moscow has since confirmed that no additional Kenyans have been enlisted following implementation of the measure.

The government said it continues to pursue the welfare and repatriation of Kenyans through diplomatic channels, while strengthening measures to protect citizens from deceptive recruitment and unsafe migration.

"Through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, the Ministry continues to complement welfare interventions with preventive measures, including pre-departure orientation and coordination with the relevant regulatory agencies," Mudavadi said.