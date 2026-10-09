Kenya: Ruto Certifies 3,772 Informal Workers Under Skills Recognition Programme

Nairobi — President William Ruto has presided over the certification of 3,772 artisans under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme, giving workers who acquired skills outside formal education a pathway to nationally recognised qualifications.

The graduates received their certificates during the inaugural RPL graduation ceremony held at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday.

The programme, implemented through the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), assesses workers based on skills acquired through work experience, apprenticeships and other forms of informal training.

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Speaking during the ceremony, Ruto said the programme would help recognise skills that have traditionally not been captured by the formal education system.

"We gather today around a simple but firm conviction: every skill matters and has value. For too long, our country has depended on your skills without recognizing them. Your customers knew your competence, but our formal system did not. Today, we are changing that," Ruto said.

The certification covers trades including building and construction, electrical work, textile and automotive technology, leatherwork, hospitality, ICT and cosmetology.

The programme is aimed at giving artisans who acquired their skills through garages, construction sites, family businesses and workshops access to formal certification and opportunities for further training and employment.

The President said the government also wants to expand technical and vocational education as part of efforts to address skills and employment needs.

He said enrolment in technical training institutions had increased from about 300,000 to 780,000 in 2022, with total enrolment expected to reach 1.3 million.

The government has also encouraged the newly certified artisans to use the Fundi Locator App to connect with customers looking for skilled workers.

Ruto said the government plans to assess and certify another 20,000 skilled workers in the next phase of the programme in partnership with development partners, including the World Bank.

The government also plans to certify an additional 40,000 artisans across the country.

"By certifying your abilities, we are giving you the platform to build self-supporting lives, grow stronger enterprises, and drive a more productive Kenya," Ruto told the graduates.