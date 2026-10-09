Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Reshuffles Economic Team, Appoints Tagwirei Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reshuffled his economic team, reassigning Professor Mthuli Ncube as Minister of Finance and appointing businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as Minister of Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

Both changes take effect immediately.

The changes were announced in a statement issued by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

The statement said Ncube had been reassigned in terms of Section 104(1) of Zimbabwe's Constitution.

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"In terms of Section 104, Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has re-assigned Hon Professor Mthuli Ncube as Minister of Finance," it said.

In a separate appointment, Mnangagwa named Tagwirei to lead the newly assigned economic development and investment portfolio.

"In terms of Section 104, Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Kudakwashe Tagwirei as Minister of Economic Development and Investment Promotion," the statement said.

The changes come as the government seeks to drive economic growth, investment and development.

Tagwirei, a prominent businessman was sworn in as a senator in September after being among 10 new senators appointed to Parliament.

Ncube, an economist and academic has served as Finance Minister since 2018.

The latest changes mean the country's economic policy will now be overseen through the two ministerial portfolios with Ncube retaining responsibility for Finance while Tagwirei takes charge of economic development and investment promotion.