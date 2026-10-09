Tanzania Marks the Eye Health Day, Insists On Seeking Early Intervention for Vision Problems

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has today, October 8, 2026, joined countries around the world in commemorating Eye Health Day, with citizens urged to raise awareness about the importance of protecting eye health and seeking early intervention for vision problems.

The Ministry of Health said eye health is an essential part of an individual's overall health and well-being, as good vision enables people to learn, work, perform daily activities and participate fully in society.

According to the ministry, eye problems can significantly affect a person's quality of life if they are not detected and treated at an early stage.

The public has been urged not to ignore symptoms of eye problems, including blurred vision, eye pain, persistent redness, difficulty seeing at night, double vision and reduced vision.

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The ministry said anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek advice and care from eye health professionals as early as possible to ensure the condition is properly diagnosed and treated in time.

Regular eye examinations have also been highlighted as an important measure for detecting eye problems before they cause serious complications. Children, older people and those who spend long periods using digital devices should receive particular attention based on their individual eye health needs.

As part of the commemoration, the public has also been urged to protect their eye health by maintaining good hygiene, eating a balanced diet, using appropriate protective equipment in hazardous environments and avoiding the use of eye medication without professional medical advice.