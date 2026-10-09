Tanzania: Dodoma Calls On TNCC to Engage Business Firms in Making Tanzania Attain Its Vision 2050 Goals

Dodoma — THE Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule has urged the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) to step up efforts to educate the business community about the National Development Vision 2050, business and investment opportunities, and services offered by the Chamber.

Senyamule made the call during a meeting with a TNCC delegation led by Chief Executive Officer Oscar Kissanga in Dodoma, stressing the importance of equipping businesspeople with knowledge that will enable them to take advantage of available opportunities and participate actively in the Chamber's activities.

For his part, Kissanga said the nationwide business education campaign is aimed at reaching traders and entrepreneurs in different areas and informing them about business and investment opportunities, Chamber services, as well as the importance of joining the Chamber and participating in its activities and elections.

During the visit, the TNCC leadership also toured Alko Vintages, a wine manufacturing company, where it met with Managing Director Himanshu Tiwari to discuss opportunities and challenges facing manufacturers and businesses.

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Tiwari said the business environment continues to open up both domestically and internationally, stressing the need to improve quality, innovation and production capacity to enable Tanzanian products to reach more markets.

He said Alko Vintages already exports its products to Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Zambia and Uganda.

Kissanga said the visit was aimed at strengthening the TNCC's understanding of the actual needs of the business community and enhancing private-sector representation.

He added that businesspeople can use the Tanzania Chamber Portal (TCP) digital platform to access Chamber services, register as members and participate in its activities.