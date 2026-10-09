Tanzania: 800 Tanzanian Students Learn How to Respond to Human Trafficking

Dodoma — OVER 800 students at Mkonze Secondary School in Dodoma have received education on how to prevent and respond to human trafficking.

The training was provided by a team of officers from the Secretariat for the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons, based at the headquarters of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Dodoma. The team was led by Patricia Tarimu.

During the training, students were educated about various tactics used by human traffickers, particularly through social media, as well as measures being implemented by relevant authorities to combat such activities. The officers also urged students and teachers to exercise caution when responding to information or opportunities advertised on social media, as some may be traps set by traffickers.

The officers further encouraged students and teachers to report suspected cases or signs of human trafficking by calling 195, enabling the relevant authorities to take timely action.