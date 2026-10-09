Ethiopia: Appointment Profound Nat'l Trust That Requires Diligence, Effort, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a note he posted after the endorsement of his cabinet, said an appointment is a realm of diligent labor and a profound national trust--one that demands immense effort to strengthen Ethiopia, foster its prosperity, and advance it along the path of civilization.

"An appointment is not a position for leisure; rather, it is a realm of diligent labor and a profound national trust--one that demands immense effort to strengthen Ethiopia, foster its prosperity, and advance it along the path of civilization," he stated.

The premier further noted that an extensive work is required in the coming years to ensure that Ethiopia remains sovereign in its decision-making, united amidst diversity, productive in creating and preserving value.

In the coming years, PM Abiy also emphasized that extensive work is required to make the country a leading regional and continental anchor and steadfast in the capabilities it passes on to the next generation.

The Medemer government is committed to realizing this vision, he affirmed.