Zimbabwe: SA's Shady Mandrax Past Features in Scandals Left Behind By Zimbabwe's Flamboyant Wicknell Chivayo

Zimbabwe's wealthy Wicknell Chivayo recently died in a helicopter crash. Earlier this year, photographs of him with President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked controversy because Chivayo was reportedly the focus of a South African money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, business linked him to a figure once central to Mandrax suspicions involving this country.

Beyond Zimbabwean tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo's outrageously flashy social media presence were controversies.

Stacks of them. And questions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Chivayo hobnobbed with high-profile politicians, could access posh cars, flew around in plush planes, and apparently dished out hundreds of thousands of US dollars to those he deemed deserving.

All of this is documented on his social media accounts, where he went by the name Sir Wicknell.

A photograph dated earlier this year on his Instagram profile shows him lounging on a plane, with the caption: "OUTBOUND...✈✈✈...I mean no disrespect to anyone so please just ignore my D & G track suit and my PLATINUM ROLEX watch with diamonds...😂🤣😂🤸♀🤸♀🤸♀🤑💰🤪🤪"

It seems Chivayo was referring to a Dolce & Gabbana designer tracksuit.

As for the watch, well, he seemed to have a penchant for super fancy ones.

Chivayo wanted to become a multibillionaire, and his persona came across as almost larger than life.

But the opulent social media posts stopped recently - he was killed along with his wife and four others in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe on 30 September 2026.

His burial is reportedly set for Thursday, 8 October, in Zimbabwe.

Chivayo now leaves behind condolences from presidents and interconnected scandals,...