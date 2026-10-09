Zimbabwe: SA's Shady Mandrax Past Features in Scandals Left Behind By Zimbabwe's Flamboyant Wicknell Chivayo

7 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

Zimbabwe's wealthy Wicknell Chivayo recently died in a helicopter crash. Earlier this year, photographs of him with President Cyril Ramaphosa sparked controversy because Chivayo was reportedly the focus of a South African money laundering investigation. Meanwhile, business linked him to a figure once central to Mandrax suspicions involving this country.

Beyond Zimbabwean tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo's outrageously flashy social media presence were controversies.

Stacks of them. And questions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Chivayo hobnobbed with high-profile politicians, could access posh cars, flew around in plush planes, and apparently dished out hundreds of thousands of US dollars to those he deemed deserving.

All of this is documented on his social media accounts, where he went by the name Sir Wicknell.

A photograph dated earlier this year on his Instagram profile shows him lounging on a plane, with the caption: "OUTBOUND...✈✈✈...I mean no disrespect to anyone so please just ignore my D & G track suit and my PLATINUM ROLEX watch with diamonds...😂🤣😂🤸♀🤸♀🤸♀🤑💰🤪🤪"

It seems Chivayo was referring to a Dolce & Gabbana designer tracksuit.

As for the watch, well, he seemed to have a penchant for super fancy ones.

Chivayo wanted to become a multibillionaire, and his persona came across as almost larger than life.

But the opulent social media posts stopped recently - he was killed along with his wife and four others in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe on 30 September 2026.

His burial is reportedly set for Thursday, 8 October, in Zimbabwe.

Chivayo now leaves behind condolences from presidents and interconnected scandals,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.