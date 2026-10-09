Malawi/Zimbabwe: Respect, but No Mercy - Malawi and Zimbabwe Trade Warm Words Ahead of Olympic Showdown

Malawi Women's head coach Lovemore Fazili has told his players not to underestimate Zimbabwe ahead of Friday's first-leg 2028 Olympic Games qualifier in Lilongwe.

The match will be played at Bingu National Stadium. The second leg is in Harare on 13 October.

Speaking at a press conference at the stadium, Fazili described Zimbabwe as one of the strongest teams in African women's football.

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"It is going to be a tough game," he said. "This is a two-legged fixture so we need to score many goals so that we can be comfortable in Zimbabwe."

He said he has told his players to stay composed and score as many goals as possible in front of their home supporters to build a big advantage for the second leg.

"I have told my troops to remain composed and focused and make sure they score more goals, as many as possible," he said. "I have a team that can perform tomorrow."

Fazili said the squad has been told to forget their success at the Africa Cup of Nations and focus on the new campaign. He added that a large crowd is expected and the players have a responsibility to give those supporters a result.

Scorchers morale high

Midfielder Patricia Nyirenda said the mood in camp is positive.

"The morale is high in camp and there is nothing else for tomorrow except victory," she said.

She urged fans to turn out in large numbers to give the team extra motivation.

Zimbabwe confident

Zimbabwe captain Emmaculate Nsipa said her side respects Malawi but is focused on its own game.

"We have prepared well against Malawi. We respect Malawi, they have good players," she said. "Our focus is on ourselves, working together, staying disciplined and giving our best."

She said team chemistry is "incredible" and that she aims to lead with confidence, focus and positivity.

Zimbabwe coach Stella Gotal, who is new to the job, said her team had good preparation time and are motivated.

"International football brings a lot of pressure but for me I like the challenges," she said. "Playing against Malawi will be one of the challenges but we are ready to compete."