Nigeria: Climate Change Threatens Nigeria's Economy, Communities, Govt Warns States

The federal government has warned state governments that climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern but an immediate threat to Nigeria's economy, food security, infrastructure, livelihoods and communities.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, gave the warning in Abuja on Thursday while launching the third edition of the Subnational Climate Governance Performance Ratings and Ranking of Nigeria's 36 States, organised by the Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP) and the African Climate Foundation (ACF).

Lawal said the increasing frequency of flooding, extreme heat, drought, desertification and pressure on water and agricultural resources were clear evidence of the worsening impact of climate change across the country, stressing that the challenge could no longer be addressed by the federal government alone.

According to him, effective climate action must reach the state, local government and community levels, with governors taking direct responsibility for integrating climate considerations into development plans, budgets and investment decisions.

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The minister said, "Climate change is no longer a distant environmental sign. It is here with us. It is a global economic and social security imperative," noting that its effects were already being felt in agriculture, water resources, food systems, infrastructure, human settlements and livelihoods.

He cited flooding in areas traditionally regarded as less vulnerable to the phenomenon as evidence of the changing climate pattern, explaining that environmental degradation and the disappearance of natural water reservoirs had increased the vulnerability of communities.

Lawal said the annual state climate governance ranking was designed not merely as a scorecard but as an evidence-based accountability and management tool for measuring the capacity of states to respond to climate change.

He said the assessment examines issues including the existence and functionality of climate governance structures, integration of climate priorities into state plans and budgets, mobilisation of resources, implementation of climate projects and the measurable benefits delivered to citizens.

The minister disclosed that the initiative had recorded progressive improvements in state-level climate governance over the past three editions, including stronger institutions, improved policy and planning frameworks, better coordination and increased implementation of climate resilience and low-carbon initiatives.

He urged governors to establish a clear chain linking policy to budget, budget to projects and projects to measurable results, while creating an enabling environment for climate finance, private investment and strategic partnerships.

Lawal also disclosed that the international Loss and Damage Fund had begun to accumulate resources, saying about $800 million was currently available, although he acknowledged that the amount remained far below what developing countries had demanded and what had been previously promised.

He said Nigeria's demonstrated commitment to climate action at the subnational level would strengthen the country's case for accessing international climate finance, particularly as the country prepares for the forthcoming COP31 negotiations, where climate finance is expected to remain a major issue.

The minister further called on states that performed strongly in the assessment to share their experiences with others, while urging states that lagged behind not to be discouraged, saying the ranking was dynamic and provided an opportunity for every state to improve its performance.

He said, "The state that comes as number 36 can move and be number one. There is nothing stopping them from doing that," stressing that the ranking measures governance structures, institutional capacity and performance rather than constituting a conventional academic examination.

Earlier, the director of the Department of Climate Change in the Ministry of Environment, Dr Iniobong Abiola-Awe, said the subnational assessment was critical to bridging the gap between Nigeria's national climate commitments and implementation at state and community levels.

Abiola-Awe said Nigeria's progress towards implementing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) 3.0 and the recently submitted National Adaptation Plan would depend substantially on how effectively climate priorities were incorporated into state development plans, budgets, sectoral programmes and investment decisions.

She urged state governors to provide sustained political leadership for climate action and called on state climate institutions to translate policy commitments into practical programmes capable of producing measurable results.

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She added that the Federal Ministry of Environment would continue to provide policy direction, coordination and technical support, while development partners, the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders would be required to strengthen climate governance and accelerate implementation.

Lawal stressed that climate action must also be people-centred, urging greater participation by women, youths, farmers, businesses and rural communities in designing and implementing climate resilience programmes.

He said the ultimate objective was to transform the competition generated by the state rankings into constructive learning and accountability, leading to stronger institutions, better planning, increased investment, faster implementation and tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

The minister said the Federal Government remained committed to working with state governments and other stakeholders to build a more resilient, low-carbon and sustainable Nigeria, insisting that no state or community should be left behind in the country's climate response.