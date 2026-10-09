Zimbabwe: Even the Mightiest Oak Falls - Chivayo Buried in Blaze of Opulence

As the old adage goes, even the mightiest oak falls at last.

The saying aptly summed up the end of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who was laid to rest at Glen Forest Cemetery on Thursday in a funeral befitting the larger-than-life personality he had become.

Chivayo lived a fast-paced life characterised by opulence and elegance, traits that were also evident in his funeral proceedings.

To some, the businessman lived a life of swag and generosity. To others, questions surrounding the source of his wealth made his flamboyant lifestyle border on arrogance.

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Chivayo was known for splashing his fortune on luxury vehicles for himself and celebrities, often under the guise of philanthropy.

Just like his life, Chivayo's death has also divided opinion, with questions and mystery surrounding the circumstances of his death and that of his wife, Lucy Muteke, in a helicopter crash in Marondera last week.

Despite the controversy that surrounded him, Chivayo's acquaintances turned heads in Harare as they gathered to bid farewell to the businessman.

A convoy of luxury vehicles snaked along the potholed Domboshava Road before making its way into the dusty streets of Hatcliff, where mourners had gathered to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession.

For many lining the roads, getting a glimpse of the casket draped in the Zimbabwean flag was an ambition in itself.

Public figures including Jah Prayzah, Seh Calaz, Uebert Angel, Pokello Nare, Mudiwa Good and Nathan Mutasa, as well as members of the apostolic sect, descended on Glen Forest Cemetery, where black and white dominated the proceedings.

It was a fitting display of the attention and elegance that Chivayo commanded during his lifetime.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Charles Tavengwa, in his eulogy, described Chivayo's death as a blow to the business community.

"This recognition acknowledges his contribution to society and his philanthropic work. It places upon us the solemn responsibility to honour his memory with dignity.

"Mr Chivayo was a prominent businessman whose interests extended across our country and the region. His death is a significant loss to Zimbabwe's business community and to the nation at a time our country requires entrepreneurs, investment and productivity," said Tavengwa.

As Chivayo and his wife's dismembered bodies were lowered into their graves, the final chapter closed on a life marked by controversy, luxury and the opulence he so visibly exuded.