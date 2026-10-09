Zimbabwe: ZIFA Engages CAF Over Sanctions Imposed After Fan Death and Pitch Invasion

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi says the association is in close consultation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over security concerns surrounding Zimbabwe's international matches.

The development comes after CAF sanctioned Zimbabwe to play international matches behind closed doors following the death of a fan at the National Sports Stadium when the Warriors hosted the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in an AFCON qualifier on September 28.

Magwizi said he was yet to engage CAF president Patrice Motsepe and the organisation's General Secretary but was expected to hold discussions with them on the matter.

"Yeah, as you may be aware, we are in close consultation with CAF up here. I have not had a chance to speak to the president yet, President Motsepe and the General Secretary. I will be speaking to them," he said.

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Magwizi said the discussions would provide greater clarity on Zimbabwe's position and the steps required to strengthen security at future matches.

He acknowledged that Zimbabwe faced security challenges during its first home match, with the high level of excitement placing pressure on the stadium's security arrangements.

"Yes, there was a challenge which took place in our first match. You can understand there was a lot of excitement and our security plan was quite a bit overwhelmed, overworked," he added.

Fans invaded the pitch after the match, in violation of CAF regulations, contributing to the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The National Sports Stadium was cleared by CAF to host international matches in September, five years after it was banned in 2021.