Namibia, Germany Deepen Green Partnership

Namibia and Germany have agreed to focus their development partnership on climate-resilient access to safe water and conservation of Namibia's biodiversity.

During a meeting between representatives of the two governments at Opuwo last week, the two sides agreed that future partnership would address climate-resilient water security and biodiversity, as well as green energy and skills transformation.

"This cooperation is intended to advance green industrialisation, expanding trade and investment opportunities between Germany and Namibia, creating employment opportunities while protecting the climate and livelihoods," the two governments say in a press release on Monday.

Interventions will focus on climate change adaptation, particularly in rural communities, which both governments agreed is a key issue for Namibia.

In addition, the German government will support technical and vocational education and training to improve access to jobs in the green economy.

The two countries have previously worked together on projects in renewable energy, sustainable urban development, biodiversity and water.

"Namibia is the largest recipient of German development cooperation in Africa per-capita, which testifies to the significance of the relationship between the two countries," the press release states.