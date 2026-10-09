Uganda: Judiciary Digitises Advocates, Bailiffs Records to Improve Access

The Judiciary is digitising records on Advocates and Bailiffs held by the Chief Registrar's Registry to improve access, retrieval and security of official professional records.

Chief Registrar Justice Agnes Alum inspected the ongoing digitisation exercise on Thursday at the basement of the Court of Appeal Building in Kampala, where registry records are being scanned and electronically stored.

The exercise covers records relating to Advocates and Bailiffs maintained by the Chief Registrar's Registry, which serves as the central repository for information on the enrolment and professional status of Advocates, as well as the registration and regulation of Bailiffs.

According to the Judiciary, the digitisation project is being implemented in phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by the end of October 2026.

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During the inspection, Justice Alum was informed that all files relating to Advocates and Bailiffs had been scanned and electronically stored.

The next stage will involve capturing relevant information from the scanned files into the digital system to make the records searchable and easier to retrieve.

Once completed, the system will allow authorised users to electronically search for and access registry information, reducing reliance on physical files.

The Judiciary says the digital system will also strengthen the preservation and safe custody of records while making the retrieval of information faster and more efficient.

The Chief Registrar's Registry maintains official records used for reference, verification and other administrative purposes, including information on Advocates' enrolment and professional status and the registration of Bailiffs.

The Judiciary said digitising the records will help address challenges associated with managing large volumes of physical files while ensuring that critical registry information remains secure, accessible and up to date.