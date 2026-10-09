Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints Close Ally Tagwirei Minister of Economic Development

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to Cabinet as Minister of Economic Development.

The new ministry was initially part of Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's portfolio.

Ncube retains the Finance Ministry.

Tagwirei, a close associate of his, is on a meteoric rise in Zimbabwean politics.

He was appointed into Zanu PF's Central Committee late last year before Mnangagwa picked him to fill a Senatorial seat created by the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Act 3.

"In terms of Section 104, Subsection (1) of the Constitution Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Kudakwashe Tagwirei as Minister of Economic Development and Investment Promotion," reads a notice shared by Mnangagwa's Chief Secretary Martin Rushwaya.

Tagwirei is widely touted as Mnangagwa's most likely successor.